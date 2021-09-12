Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $461,472.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $112.74 or 0.00244933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $461,472.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

