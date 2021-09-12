Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,324,000 after acquiring an additional 433,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.