PotlatchDeltic Co. (PCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 30th

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PotlatchDeltic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

