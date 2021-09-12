PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $29.61 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.