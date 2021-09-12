PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

