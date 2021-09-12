PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
