PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$16.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.10.

A number of analysts have commented on PSK shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

PSK stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.36. 307,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,490. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.80.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

