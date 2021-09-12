Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report $26.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.76 million and the lowest is $25.70 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $106.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $109.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $105.94 million, with estimates ranging from $105.77 million to $106.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $347.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 3,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,001 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $10,119,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.