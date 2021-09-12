Private Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 952.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,399 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.