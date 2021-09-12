ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 119.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

PRQR opened at $8.20 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.51.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

