Proton Price Hits $0.0095 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $50.54 million and $7.35 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00167064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044599 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

