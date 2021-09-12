Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

