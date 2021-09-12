PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.83.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $125.62. 1,051,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

