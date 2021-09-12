Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.40 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85). Approximately 568,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 605,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.80 ($0.82).

PURP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £199.42 million and a P/E ratio of 34.21.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.