Pylon Finance (PYLON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $107.00

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $107.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $107.30 or 0.00234013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00074348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00183705 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.60 or 0.99931111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.90 or 0.07277350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.00949841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.