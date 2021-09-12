QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

