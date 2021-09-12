Qtum 1-Day Volume Tops $346.79 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $346.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $13.04 or 0.00028869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,726,057 coins and its circulating supply is 98,692,254 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

