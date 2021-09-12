Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 200,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

F stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 48,521,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,119,272. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

