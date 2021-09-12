Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

PG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

