Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 9,414 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund comprises about 0.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 134,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 50,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,690. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

