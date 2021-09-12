Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $133,239,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,844,000 after purchasing an additional 534,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of ST stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

