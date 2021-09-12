Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 40 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $542.82 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.25 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $716.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $973.11. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.06.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,750. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

