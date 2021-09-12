Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 834 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

CIB opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

