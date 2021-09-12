Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $81,000 Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of BHC opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

