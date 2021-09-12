Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 193 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 380,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 255,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at about $1,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 10,663.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of RBC stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.