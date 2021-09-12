Radix Market Capitalization Achieves $66.64 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $66.64 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radix has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00159982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00044532 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

