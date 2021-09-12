Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 325,820 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 325,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

