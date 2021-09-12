Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

