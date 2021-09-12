Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $864.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.27 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $836.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

