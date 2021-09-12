Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 658,466 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,737 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 658,466 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xilinx by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 473,383 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLNX. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $155.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

