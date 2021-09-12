Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $7.97 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,404,998 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 243,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

SWN stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

