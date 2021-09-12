Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $112.63. 741,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,312. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

