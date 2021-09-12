Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $868,205 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 32.4% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 454,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,009,000 after buying an additional 111,324 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 104,864.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.