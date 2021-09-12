Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 224,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTLR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

