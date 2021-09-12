Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys (TSE:TCS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tecsys to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TCS opened at C$58.07 on Friday. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$27.32 and a 52-week high of C$66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.65. The stock has a market cap of C$842.31 million and a PE ratio of 118.51.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

