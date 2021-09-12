Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,270 ($94.98).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

