Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of REPH opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.29. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 48.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

