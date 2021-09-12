Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $2,589,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,484,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

