Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.58 ($46.57).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.26 ($34.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.56.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

