Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $124.24 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

