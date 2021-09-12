Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of ADI opened at $169.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.98. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

