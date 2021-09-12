Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.54.

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.27 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

