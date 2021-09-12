Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hess Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

NYSE:HES opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.