Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Resonant by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

