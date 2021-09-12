Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,031,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

