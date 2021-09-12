Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

