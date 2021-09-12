Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $567.38 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.12 and its 200 day moving average is $460.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.