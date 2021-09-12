Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 602,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,524,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

