Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 4,971 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

