Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25.

