Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPAI opened at $12.61 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

